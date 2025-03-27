2am VC Launches Fund II to Fuel India's Next Wave of Startups The fund will back up to 30 Indian startups, primarily at the pre-seed to seed stage, across consumer tech, fintech, food & beverage, AI, and global SaaS.

2am VC, an early-stage India-focused venture capital firm, has officially launched 2am VC Fund II, reinforcing its commitment to the New India opportunity.

The fund will back up to 30 Indian startups, primarily at the pre-seed to seed stage, across consumer tech, fintech, food & beverage, AI, and global SaaS.

With a 60:40 allocation strategy, 60% of the fund will be dedicated to initial investments, while 40% will support follow-on funding, ensuring long-term support for its portfolio companies. 2am VC aims to lead investment rounds and take meaningful ownership in startups to offer operational expertise.

The firm's approach integrates global capital with local expertise, acting as a hyperlocal partner for Indian founders while unlocking international opportunities. 2am VC prioritises speed, transparency, and founder-friendliness, ensuring startups receive not just funding but also strategic partnerships, customer introductions, and product-market fit guidance.

Founded in 2021 by Hershel Mehta and Brendan Rogers, 2am VC has made significant strides with its USD 10 million Fund I, investing in 47 startups like NEWME, Apna Mart, Bimaplan, and Karbon Card.

With offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Los Angeles, the firm's India Beachhead Strategy bridges Indian innovation with global networks.

As India's startup ecosystem continues to evolve, 2am VC Fund II is set to accelerate the growth of founder-led, disruptive businesses, cementing its position as a leading backer of India's next-generation entrepreneurs.
