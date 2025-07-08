WiseLife and Linkrunner Raise Early-Stage Funding for Growth The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

WiseLife

WiseLife Raises INR 8 Cr from Rukam Capital to Expand Yoga and Wellness Offerings

WiseLife, a homegrown brand for yoga and fitness essentials, has raised INR 8 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Rukam Capital.

The funds will be used to scale the brand's presence as India's leading provider of premium, eco-friendly yoga gear and wellness products.

Founded in 2022 by Prateek Kedia, WiseLife offers biodegradable yoga mats, fitness equipment, and lifestyle accessories designed for sustainability, affordability, and aesthetics. The startup first gained national attention after its appearance on Shark Tank India Season 3, where it secured funding from all four sharks — Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ritesh Aggarwal, and Namita Thapar.

"The current funding round will help us scale WiseLife from a boutique brand to India's No. 1 yoga brand," said Kedia. "We'll develop better products and content for yoga and fitness enthusiasts."

Previously, WiseLife raised USD 145K in seed funding in September 2024.

Backing the vision, Rukam Capital's Archana Jahagirdar said, "India is at the cusp of a wellness revolution. WiseLife stands out by creating products that are both functionally superior and emotionally resonant."

With a growing customer base, WiseLife plans to expand distribution, introduce new products, and deepen community engagement in the coming year.

Linkrunner Secures INR 5 Cr Funding from Titan Capital to Redefine App Analytics

Linkrunner, an AI-powered app attribution and analytics platform, has raised INR 5 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Titan Capital, with participation from angel investor Samir Sood and early-stage venture firm 2AM.VC.

The funds will be deployed towards hiring across engineering, data science, and sales teams, as well as driving product innovation and go-to-market strategies across India, the company said in a press statement.

Founded by Shreyans Sancheti and Darshil Rathod, both early team members at Bluelearn, Linkrunner offers a homegrown mobile measurement partner (MMP) platform tailored for modern Indian consumer apps. The platform helps businesses track user metrics, optimise advertising spend, and make data-driven growth decisions.

"Major ad networks like Google and Meta don't recognise any Indian MMPs, which limits options for local companies," said Sancheti. "We're building one of India's first AI-driven attribution engines to change that."

Linkrunner has already onboarded clients like Stimuler, Grapevine, Fold Money, and Abcoffee, with onboarding completed in under an hour and a pricing model designed for startups.

A Titan Capital spokesperson said, "Linkrunner is solving a critical gap in India's app ecosystem by unifying marketing data and enabling smarter decisions."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

No Outsourcing, No Shortcuts: The Rise of One of the World's Most Self-Reliant Business Groups

Nowhere is this more evident than in sectors like agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing industries, where the journey from raw material to finished product spans vast networks and countless hands.

By Nirvek Khandolia
News and Trends

Credit Wise Capital Raises INR 200 Cr in Funding Led by Trident Growth Partners

The fresh capital aims to fuel expansion across two-wheeler financing, secured loans, and tech-driven credit enablement in tier II - IV Indian cities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Jack Dorsey Announces WhatsApp Competitor Called Bitchat

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey went on X to reveal a new messaging app called Bitchat that will not require internet connectivity.

By David James
News and Trends

Smartworks Coworking Spaces to Launch IPO on July 10, 2025

The offer will close on Monday, July 14, 2025, while the Anchor Investor bidding window opens and closes a day earlier, on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Solutions

Access 25 Hours of AI Training for Less Than $20

This e-degree gives you hands-on AI training that's perfect for entrepreneurs wearing many hats.

By Entrepreneur Store