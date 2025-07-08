The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

WiseLife Raises INR 8 Cr from Rukam Capital to Expand Yoga and Wellness Offerings

WiseLife, a homegrown brand for yoga and fitness essentials, has raised INR 8 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Rukam Capital.

The funds will be used to scale the brand's presence as India's leading provider of premium, eco-friendly yoga gear and wellness products.

Founded in 2022 by Prateek Kedia, WiseLife offers biodegradable yoga mats, fitness equipment, and lifestyle accessories designed for sustainability, affordability, and aesthetics. The startup first gained national attention after its appearance on Shark Tank India Season 3, where it secured funding from all four sharks — Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ritesh Aggarwal, and Namita Thapar.

"The current funding round will help us scale WiseLife from a boutique brand to India's No. 1 yoga brand," said Kedia. "We'll develop better products and content for yoga and fitness enthusiasts."

Previously, WiseLife raised USD 145K in seed funding in September 2024.

Backing the vision, Rukam Capital's Archana Jahagirdar said, "India is at the cusp of a wellness revolution. WiseLife stands out by creating products that are both functionally superior and emotionally resonant."

With a growing customer base, WiseLife plans to expand distribution, introduce new products, and deepen community engagement in the coming year.

Linkrunner Secures INR 5 Cr Funding from Titan Capital to Redefine App Analytics

Linkrunner, an AI-powered app attribution and analytics platform, has raised INR 5 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Titan Capital, with participation from angel investor Samir Sood and early-stage venture firm 2AM.VC.

The funds will be deployed towards hiring across engineering, data science, and sales teams, as well as driving product innovation and go-to-market strategies across India, the company said in a press statement.

Founded by Shreyans Sancheti and Darshil Rathod, both early team members at Bluelearn, Linkrunner offers a homegrown mobile measurement partner (MMP) platform tailored for modern Indian consumer apps. The platform helps businesses track user metrics, optimise advertising spend, and make data-driven growth decisions.

"Major ad networks like Google and Meta don't recognise any Indian MMPs, which limits options for local companies," said Sancheti. "We're building one of India's first AI-driven attribution engines to change that."

Linkrunner has already onboarded clients like Stimuler, Grapevine, Fold Money, and Abcoffee, with onboarding completed in under an hour and a pricing model designed for startups.

A Titan Capital spokesperson said, "Linkrunner is solving a critical gap in India's app ecosystem by unifying marketing data and enabling smarter decisions."