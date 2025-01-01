AC Ventures

News and Trends

Defence Tech Startup Armory Raises INR 13 Cr to Strengthen Counter Drone Capabilities

The capital will be deployed to accelerate R&D, ramp up manufacturing, and enhance field deployment of its indigenous counter drone technologies.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Yenmo and Phot.AI Secure Fresh Funding to Expand AI and Fintech Innovations

The following startups have disclosed their latest investment rounds, fueling their growth and innovation.

News and Trends

Crackle Technologies, Zivy, and Mitra Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

News and Trends

Real Estate Decarbonisation Platform Accacia Raises USD 6.5 Mn in Pre-Series A Led by Illuminate Financial

Southeast Asia-based AC Ventures, along with existing investors Accel and B Capital, also participated in the round.