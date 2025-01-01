AC Ventures
News and Trends
Defence Tech Startup Armory Raises INR 13 Cr to Strengthen Counter Drone Capabilities
The capital will be deployed to accelerate R&D, ramp up manufacturing, and enhance field deployment of its indigenous counter drone technologies.
News and Trends
Yenmo and Phot.AI Secure Fresh Funding to Expand AI and Fintech Innovations
The following startups have disclosed their latest investment rounds, fueling their growth and innovation.
News and Trends
Crackle Technologies, Zivy, and Mitra Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
News and Trends
Real Estate Decarbonisation Platform Accacia Raises USD 6.5 Mn in Pre-Series A Led by Illuminate Financial
Southeast Asia-based AC Ventures, along with existing investors Accel and B Capital, also participated in the round.