The following startups have disclosed their latest investment rounds, fueling their growth and innovation.

Yenmo Raises INR 9.2 Cr to Expand Ethical Lending Solutions

Yenmo, the Y Combinator-backed fintech startup providing instant loans against mutual funds, has raised INR 9.2 crore in funding. The round was led by Y Combinator, with participation from Pioneer Fund, Zaka VC, and global angel investors. The investment strengthens Yenmo's mission to redefine lending in India with ethical, customer-first financial products.

The fresh capital will fuel Yenmo's expansion into secured lending, including loans against stocks and new savings account features that combine high-interest earnings with liquidity. Additionally, the company will enhance its technology to offer a seamless 10-minute loan application experience, scale operations, and grow its team.

"Many borrowers face harassment and data misuse. At Yenmo, we are committed to ethical lending, prioritizing transparency and customer well-being," said Ashutosh Purohit, CEO and Co-founder of Yenmo. "With this funding, we will expand our product portfolio and build an in-house lending stack that eliminates predatory practices."

Yenmo's offerings already stand out with interest rates as low as 10.5%—far lower than personal loans that exceed 30%. As the company continues to grow, it remains dedicated to making loans a tool for empowerment rather than financial burden.

Yenmo's digital lending solutions are available through its Android and iOS apps.

Phot.AI Raises USD 2.7 Mn to Revolutionise Creative Automation for Ecommerce

Phot.AI, an AI-driven creative automation platform, has secured USD 2.7 million in a seed funding round led by Info Edge Ventures, with participation from Together Fund, AC Ventures, and over 50 angel investors, including industry leaders from Shiprocket, Bella Vita, Bewakoof, and Fashinza.

The fresh capital will be used to expand Phot.AI's team, invest in R&D, and launch its AI-powered copilot to streamline visual content creation for ecommerce brands. By automating creative design and marketplace listings, the platform aims to reduce manual effort and costs while improving design consistency across platforms like Amazon, Shopify, and Meta Ads.

Traditional design tools often require specialised skills and rely on static templates, limiting scalability. Phot.AI's AI-driven solution eliminates these challenges by automating content creation, optimising visuals for different marketplaces, and leveraging data-driven A/B testing to enhance conversions. The company claims its automation can cut design costs by up to 80% and boost conversion rates by 40%.

"Our AI-powered platform removes the need for design skills or rigid templates, allowing businesses to generate customized content effortlessly," said Venus Dhuria, Co-founder of Phot.AI.

With over 3 million sign-ups pre-launch and 25+ businesses already using its APIs, Phot.AI is poised to redefine ecommerce visual marketing.