The capital will be deployed to accelerate R&D, ramp up manufacturing, and enhance field deployment of its indigenous counter drone technologies.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Defence tech startup Armory has raised INR 13 crore in a funding round led by growX ventures, with participation from Industrial 47, Antler, AC Ventures, and Dexter Ventures.

The capital will be deployed to accelerate R&D, ramp up manufacturing, and enhance field deployment of its indigenous counter drone technologies.

Founded in 2024 by Amardeep Singh, an IIT Bombay alumnus and aerospace engineer, Armory develops Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CUAS) to detect, deny, and destroy rogue drones — an urgent and growing threat in modern warfare. Its flagship solution, SURGE, moved from concept to successful field trials with Army regiments in just six months.

"It's increasingly obvious that the future of warfare is autonomous drones and electronic warfare," said Amardeep Singh, Founder and CEO. "The only way to deter them is to build advanced countermeasures. The foundation of India's self-reliant defence is being built right now, and we aim to play a leading role in it."

Armory's systems are powered by its proprietary Samaritan OS, an AI first defence operating system that allows real time adaptability and continuous learning — capabilities missing from traditional defence technologies.

Manish Gupta, General Partner at growX ventures, said, "India's national security priorities are rapidly evolving, and Armory is one of the few startups addressing these changes at the pace of software. Their AI led, indigenous approach is exactly what India's defence tech ecosystem needs."

Rahul Seth, Founder and General Partner at Industrial 47, added, "Weaponised drones are the IEDs of our era. Counter drone systems will soon be as common as CCTV cameras. Armory is building the airspace security infrastructure that will become essential."

Armory is also exploring international partnerships to expand its "Make in India, Made for the World" strategy, aligning closely with India's growing role in global defence innovation.