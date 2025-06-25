Defence Tech Startup Armory Raises INR 13 Cr to Strengthen Counter Drone Capabilities The capital will be deployed to accelerate R&D, ramp up manufacturing, and enhance field deployment of its indigenous counter drone technologies.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amardeep Singh, Founder and CEO, Armory

Defence tech startup Armory has raised INR 13 crore in a funding round led by growX ventures, with participation from Industrial 47, Antler, AC Ventures, and Dexter Ventures.
The capital will be deployed to accelerate R&D, ramp up manufacturing, and enhance field deployment of its indigenous counter drone technologies.

Founded in 2024 by Amardeep Singh, an IIT Bombay alumnus and aerospace engineer, Armory develops Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CUAS) to detect, deny, and destroy rogue drones — an urgent and growing threat in modern warfare. Its flagship solution, SURGE, moved from concept to successful field trials with Army regiments in just six months.

"It's increasingly obvious that the future of warfare is autonomous drones and electronic warfare," said Amardeep Singh, Founder and CEO. "The only way to deter them is to build advanced countermeasures. The foundation of India's self-reliant defence is being built right now, and we aim to play a leading role in it."

Armory's systems are powered by its proprietary Samaritan OS, an AI first defence operating system that allows real time adaptability and continuous learning — capabilities missing from traditional defence technologies.

Manish Gupta, General Partner at growX ventures, said, "India's national security priorities are rapidly evolving, and Armory is one of the few startups addressing these changes at the pace of software. Their AI led, indigenous approach is exactly what India's defence tech ecosystem needs."

Rahul Seth, Founder and General Partner at Industrial 47, added, "Weaponised drones are the IEDs of our era. Counter drone systems will soon be as common as CCTV cameras. Armory is building the airspace security infrastructure that will become essential."

Armory is also exploring international partnerships to expand its "Make in India, Made for the World" strategy, aligning closely with India's growing role in global defence innovation.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

'You Can Go Viral Overnight': This College Student and His Brother Spent $5,000 to Start a Side Hustle — Now Their Brand's Making Over $175 Million

Gurmer and Robby Chopra "wanted to create something better but affordable" in the fitness space.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Google Launches AI Mode in India to Tackle Complex Search Queries

Despite its promise, Google acknowledges that AI Mode is still in its early stages and may not always produce accurate results

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

ElevenLabs Eyes India as Strategic Growth Hub in the AI Voice Race

"We think we are very well placed to be the voice of the Indic internet where content has no barrier and creativity knows no limit," says Siddharth Srinivasan, GTM, India, ElevenLabs

By Shivani Tiwari
News and Trends

Broking Platform Sahi Secures USD 10.5 Mn Series A from Accel and Elevation Capital

The funding will accelerate product enhancements, including advanced automation as SEBI opens algorithmic trading for retail users, market expansion, and team growth to support Sahi's growing trader base.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Startupbootcamp India Launches Pre-Accelerator to Boost Clean Energy Startups

The programme is expected to receive over 300 applications by the July 31 deadline.

By Entrepreneur Staff