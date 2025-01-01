Acquisition news
Creativefuel Expands Media Reach with Recommendation and Music Community Acquisition
With this acquisition, Creativefuel aims to deepen its foothold in the media and entertainment space, further strengthening its ecosystem of IPs across multiple genres.
Ciklum Acquires India-Based CodeAstu to Expand Experience Engineering and AI Capabilities
The acquisition of CodeAstu adds deep technical expertise in web and mobile application development, cloud-native technologies, and data engineering to driving dynamic, AI-enabled digital experiences across industries
Groww to Acquire Fisdom in USD 150 Million Deal Ahead of IPO Filing
Groww is in the final stages of closing a USD 250–300 million pre-IPO funding round, with USD 150 million already raised from Singapore-based investor GIC at a post-money valuation of USD 7 billion
Shadowfax Acquires CriticaLog to Enhance High-Value Logistics Operations
Shadowfax currently handles over 2 million packages daily. With this acquisition, the company aims to address growing demand for secure and efficient logistics solutions for high-value goods in India