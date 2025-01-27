Shadowfax Acquires CriticaLog to Enhance High-Value Logistics Operations Shadowfax currently handles over 2 million packages daily. With this acquisition, the company aims to address growing demand for secure and efficient logistics solutions for high-value goods in India

Shadowfax, a logistics provider specializing in e-commerce express parcel services, has acquired CriticaLog, a company known for handling high-value and critical logistics. The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition signals Shadowfax's efforts to strengthen its capabilities in the high-value logistics segment. The company currently provides services such as reverse logistics, same-day delivery, and 10-minute quick commerce deliveries. With CriticaLog's expertise, Shadowfax aims to expand its service portfolio to include more customized solutions for high-value items across its network, which spans 2,500 cities and over 18,000 pin codes in India.

CriticaLog, which serves over 400 organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, is recognized for its specialized handling of sensitive goods such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, automobile spare parts, and jewellery.

"We are excited about the merger with Shadowfax. By leveraging their expansive reach and advanced technology capabilities, we can bring Criticalog's premium logistics solutions to a wider customer base. This partnership will enable us to not only strengthen our existing relationships but also introduce our critical logistics services to a new and growing audience," expressed Sujoy Guha, CEO of CriticaLog.

Abhishek Bansal, CEO and Co-founder of Shadowfax, described the acquisition as a step toward addressing logistical challenges in handling high-value shipments. "We are thrilled to welcome the exceptional team at CriticaLog into the Shadowfax family. Their expertise in managing high-value product movements with an industry-leading 0% loss rate is unparalleled. This move aligns perfectly with our mission to solve the most challenging last-mile problems in India today. With this acquisition, we are excited to expand our capabilities in delivering high-value items safely and reliably to more pin codes, benefiting our existing clients and opening new opportunities."

CriticaLog's investors also weighed in on the deal. Charles-Antoine Gondrand, CEO of LoGon Investments, which has backed the company since its inception in 2013, highlighted the potential for synergy between the two organizations. He stated that CriticaLog's domain expertise and strong customer relationships, combined with Shadowfax's technological capabilities, are expected to drive further growth.

Shadowfax currently handles over 2 million packages daily. With this acquisition, the company aims to address growing demand for secure and efficient logistics solutions for high-value goods in India.

