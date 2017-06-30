Entrepreneur India

Leadership

Inside the Life of a Venture Capitalist

This VC took it upon himself to mentor entrepreneurs, making sure that they don't go through the same ordeal he went through

Lifestyle

How These #18 Entrepreneurs are Bending the Rules in 2018

With the dawn of 2018, entrepreneurs across India intend to change the ecosystem with their path bending RULES!

Lifestyle

How Many Books Are Too Many ?

Narvekar's favourite books are typically autobiographies of successful entrepreneurs.

Lifestyle

How Reading Helped this Young Entrepreneur Develop the Right Business Aptitude

A huge follower of Jack Ma, Bahukhandi is also a travel enthusiast and a serial blogger.

Technology

Top #3 Apps to Keep You Protected

Antivirus doesn't offer a perfect solution to those but it is the first step to secure your gadgets.

Entrepreneurs

This Entrepreneur is Dedicated to Transforming Education

Abhishek has embarked on building diversity in the organisation and has focused on digitalization and globalization

