35Under35
Do You Think Your Business is on its Way to Reach the Pinnacle of Success? If Yes, Nominate Yourself For Entrepreneur's 35Under35 List
In pursuit of bold young leaders who are making a difference to their choice of industry, Entrepreneur India calls out for nominations for our 35under35 list 2019
Venture Capitalists
Inside the Life of a Venture Capitalist
This VC took it upon himself to mentor entrepreneurs, making sure that they don't go through the same ordeal he went through
Breaking Rules
How These #18 Entrepreneurs are Bending the Rules in 2018
With the dawn of 2018, entrepreneurs across India intend to change the ecosystem with their path bending RULES!
Books
How Many Books Are Too Many ?
Narvekar's favourite books are typically autobiographies of successful entrepreneurs.
Books
How Reading Helped this Young Entrepreneur Develop the Right Business Aptitude
A huge follower of Jack Ma, Bahukhandi is also a travel enthusiast and a serial blogger.
Tech
Top #3 Apps to Keep You Protected
Antivirus doesn't offer a perfect solution to those but it is the first step to secure your gadgets.
nextgen
This Entrepreneur is Dedicated to Transforming Education
Abhishek has embarked on building diversity in the organisation and has focused on digitalization and globalization
Growth Matters
Advice from a Pathfinder
Ally has its roots in the former GMAC, the General Motors subsidiary that for more than 80 years provided car buyers with financing through GM dealers
Tech Gem
Down The Road
Bhavish Aggarwal started Ola (formerly Olacabs) in December 2010, along with Ankit Bhati, also an IIT- Bombay alumni, with a mission to build mobility for a billion Indians
Innovation
India Innovation Growth Programme 2.0 is Nurturing Innovation at the Grass Roots
India Innovation Growth Programme 2.0 is a programme designed to nurture the Indian innovation ecosystem and contribute to the Government of India's missions of "Skill India" and "Start-Up India".
Innovation
Stanford's Seed Transformation Program for Entrepreneurs Launches in India For the First Time
The premise behind the program is that business is one of the most powerful engines of change which can move countries to greater prosperity.
Salons
This Entrepreneur Is An Extravagant Pamperer And Breathes Versatility
More than his connect with the glamour world; Santosh Kumar forayed into salon business because he believes it to be recession proof
Health and Wellness
The Silver Lining Beyond Metros
Silverine has tied up with banks and retailers in Jaipur for introducing spa offers for their chosen customers at a discount.
Salons
The Beholder Of Beauty
While most businesses truly believe in the value their customers hold for them but YLG made it extreme.
Salons
Meet These Two Makeover Masters Of Beauty And Wellness Market
These five entrepreneurs give an account of how they are changing the dynamics of salon and spa business at Indian Salon & Wellness Congress 2017.