Biopeak, a wellness and longevity-focused startup headquartered in Bengaluru, has raised USD 3.5 million (approximately INR 29 crore) in seed funding from a group of notable investors. The round saw participation from Accel founding partner Prashanth Prakash, Claypond Capital--the family office of Manipal Group chairman Ranjan Pai and NKSquared, the investment arm of Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.

Founded in 2024 by Rishi Pardal and Shiva Subramanian, Biopeak delivers personalised health services through its own clinics, combining advanced diagnostics, molecular science, and artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor early signs of physiological change. The company launched its first clinic in Bengaluru in March 2025.

The funding will be used to expand Biopeak's clinic footprint across key Indian cities and strengthen its AI-based diagnostic and care delivery platform.

"We're at a unique point where developments in molecular diagnostics, AI, and imaging allow us to understand the human body in unprecedented ways," said Rishi Pardal, Co-founder and CEO of Biopeak. "Our platform translates these insights into actionable, individualised health plans aimed at extending one's healthspan, not just lifespan."

Biopeak's approach includes a suite of diagnostic tools such as microbiome mapping, organic acid profiling, salivary cortisol rhythm analysis, and whole-exome functional genomics. These are integrated with non-invasive imaging technologies including MRI, CT, DXA, and ECHO, along with tissue-level screenings to assess toxin levels, mineral balance, and oxidative stress.

Clients typically undergo more than six hours of detailed consultations guided by a dedicated health manager and a multidisciplinary team of specialists. Health plans are updated regularly based on follow-up tests and consultations.

Commenting on the investment, Prashanth Prakash said, "As India's population ages, our challenge is to build systems that not only extend life but also improve the quality of those extended years. Geroscience, early interventions, and scalable healthcare models will be central to this shift."

Prakash, who also mentors Biopeak, is the Founding Patron of Longevity India, a platform focused on ageing research and interventions tailored for India's demographic needs.