With this acquisition, Creativefuel aims to deepen its foothold in the media and entertainment space, further strengthening its ecosystem of IPs across multiple genres.

Indore-based meme marketing agency Creativefuel has announced the acquisition of two popular community-led platforms, Recommendation Community and Music Community.

The move marks another step in strengthening Creativefuel's presence in the media and entertainment industry, enhancing its growing network of digital properties across diverse genres.

Founded in 2019 by Aseel, Recommendation Community began as a small space for film enthusiasts to share and discuss stories that moved them. Soon joined by Oindrila and Haneeth, the platform evolved into a trusted hub for cinephiles who saw films as more than entertainment.

Around the same time, the trio launched Music Community, a digital space celebrating music that evokes emotion and memory, connecting listeners through their shared appreciation of sound and storytelling.

Tushar Sukhramani, Founder and CEO of Creativefuel, said, "At Creativefuel, we have always believed in shaping narratives that move culture forward. The addition of Recommendation Community and Music Community strengthens our ability to create and influence stories that audiences genuinely connect with."

Nikhil Sukhramani, Co-founder of Creativefuel, added, "Creativefuel is evolving into a true house of brands for the internet. Each IP we acquire or build has its own identity, audience, and creative pulse. These two communities perfectly fit this vision."

Aseel Sab, one of the founding members, will continue to guide the creative direction of both platforms under the Creativefuel umbrella.

Founded in 2018, Creativefuel claims to have executed more than 3,000 campaigns for leading brands. The agency, known for its expertise in meme and viral marketing, recently expanded its portfolio with acquisitions like MissMalini Entertainment and Onemotion Group.

With this latest addition, Creativefuel reinforces its commitment to blending creativity, community, and culture in India's evolving digital landscape.