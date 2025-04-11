The acquisition includes the MissMalini domain and its social media assets, while the talent management arm of the business will remain under the ownership of GGG.

Marketing and content agency Creativefuel, founded by brothers Nikhil and Tushar Sukhramani, has acquired MissMalini Entertainment from The Good Glamm Group (GGG) in a deal valued at INR 6 crore, sources revealed.

The acquisition includes the MissMalini domain and its social media assets, while the talent management arm of the business will remain under the ownership of GGG.

Launched in 2008 by Malini Agarwal, MissMalini Entertainment is an influential digital lifestyle platform, having pioneered celebrity and lifestyle blogging in the country. The brand became part of GGG's content portfolio in 2021 and includes several verticals such as MissMalini Media, Girl Tribe, Ignite Edge, Agent M, and MM Studios.

This strategic acquisition marks another step in Creativefuel's aggressive expansion in the digital entertainment space. The company recently acquired YouTube channels Hasley India and Pataakha, underscoring its ambition to build a diverse content ecosystem.

For Creativefuel, the addition of MissMalini offers both legacy value and strong community engagement, enabling the agency to scale its digital storytelling and branded content operations across platforms.

Meanwhile, the Good Glamm Group is continuing to streamline its portfolio amid mounting financial pressure. The content-to-commerce conglomerate, backed by marquee investors including Warburg Pincus, Accel, Prosus, and Bessemer, is divesting several non-core assets. Recent moves include selling Sirona back to its founders, exiting ScoopWhoop, and offloading its stake in sneaker brand 7-10.

The group is also reportedly exploring the sale of other properties such as Organic Harvest and The Moms Co., and is currently seeking to raise INR 150–240 crore at a significantly reduced valuation of under USD 120 million—down sharply from its previous USD 1.26 billion unicorn status.

For Creativefuel, the MissMalini deal cements its position as a rising player in India's next-gen content and media space, strategically building a network of digital-first brands with high engagement and monetization potential.