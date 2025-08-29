Creativefuel Acquires Reddit-Focused Onemotion Group The acquisition aims to expand Creativefuel's Reddit expertise, community engagement, and AI-era reputation management.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tushar Sukhramani, CEO of Creativefuel | LinkedIn

Creativefuel Pvt Ltd, an Indore-based cultural content and meme marketing agency, has acquired Onemotion Group, a Reddit-first marketing firm headquartered in Mumbai.

The deal, announced for an undisclosed amount, strengthens Creativefuel's presence in community-driven and culture-led marketing.

Founded in 2020 by Tushar Sukhramani, Creativefuel has built a reputation for narrative-first strategies across digital platforms. Its services include meme marketing, influencer strategy, brand activations and IP-led entertainment.

Creativefuel's recent acquisitions include MissMalini Entertainment from The Good Glamm Group for INR 6 crore in April 2025, which added the lifestyle blogging platform's domain and social media assets to its portfolio. This followed earlier, undisclosed acquisitions of the YouTube channels Hasley India and Pataakha.

The addition of Onemotion brings new capabilities in Reddit strategy, AMA orchestration, answer engine optimisation and reputation management in the era of large language models.

Onemotion, founded earlier this year by Arjun Darji, focuses on helping brands authentically engage with Reddit communities and gain visibility within AI-powered search landscapes.

"Reddit is where opinions are formed before they trend. With Onemotion, we'll help brands win those conversations authentically," said Tushar Sukhramani, CEO of Creativefuel.

Arjun Darji, Founder of Onemotion, added, "We're built for the AI era where Reddit threads influence search and shape AI answers. With Creativefuel's scale we can amplify these outcomes."
