Global digital engineering firm Ciklum has announced the acquisition of CodeAstu Technologies, a Pune-based software development company, in a move aimed at strengthening its experience engineering capabilities and enhancing its presence in the US and Indian markets. The acquisition brings into Ciklum's fold a highly skilled team known for delivering high-performance software and end-to-end DevOps solutions, further expanding the company's global delivery footprint.

With a workforce of over 4,000 professionals worldwide, Ciklum has built a reputation for engineering advanced digital products, integrating human-centred design with next-generation artificial intelligence. The acquisition of CodeAstu adds deep technical expertise in web and mobile application development, cloud-native technologies, and data engineering—core competencies essential to driving dynamic, AI-enabled digital experiences across industries.

"CodeAstu brings not just technical excellence in high performance software development and data engineering, but a culture of precision and creativity that aligns perfectly with our vision for experience-led, AI-powered digital engineering," said Raj Radhakrishnan, CEO of Ciklum. "Together, we're not just scaling, we're reimagining how world-class digital products are designed and delivered."

Founded in 2016, CodeAstu has established itself as a key technology partner for startups and enterprises, particularly in the US. The company is recognised for its use of modern, high-performance technologies such as Go, Node.js, Python, React.js, and Next.js, and for its strategic focus on cloud solutions, mobile app development, and comprehensive QA services. Its Pune-based team plays a central role in delivering scalable, secure, and fast digital solutions.

"Joining forces with Ciklum unlocks a new chapter for CodeAstu," said Santosh Mantri, CEO of CodeAstu. "With our shared passion for innovation and excellence, we're poised to deliver next-generation digital solutions at global scale combining deep engineering roots with bold, human-centered design."