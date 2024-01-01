Acquistion
News and Trends
Exicom Expands Global EV Presence With Tritium Acquisition
Exicom to acquire business and assets of Tritium, headquartered in Australia
News and Trends
Vedantu To Take Majority Stake In Deeksha For $40 Million
This initiative will further support Deeksha's pioneered learning model that specializes in competitive exam prep in sync with board exam prep through collaboration with schools and colleges
Leadership
Sachin Bansal: From IIT to Becoming an Ace Investor
While the billionaire was not happy exiting Flipkart, now he has multiple companies in his portfolio
News and Trends
Flipkart Lands in Walmart's Cart Again
Binny Bansal, the co-founder of Flipkart sells his shares worth Rs 530 crores to Walmart