Acquistion

News and Trends

Exicom Expands Global EV Presence With Tritium Acquisition

Exicom to acquire business and assets of Tritium, headquartered in Australia

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Vedantu To Take Majority Stake In Deeksha For $40 Million

This initiative will further support Deeksha's pioneered learning model that specializes in competitive exam prep in sync with board exam prep through collaboration with schools and colleges

Leadership

Sachin Bansal: From IIT to Becoming an Ace Investor

While the billionaire was not happy exiting Flipkart, now he has multiple companies in his portfolio

News and Trends

Flipkart Lands in Walmart's Cart Again

Binny Bansal, the co-founder of Flipkart sells his shares worth Rs 530 crores to Walmart