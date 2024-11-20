The partnership includes the integration of Nokia's MantaRay Network Management platform, which leverages AI-driven tools for intelligent network monitoring, digital deployment, and optimization.

Nokia has announced a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar agreement with Bharti Airtel to supply and deploy advanced 4G and 5G equipment across key cities and states in India. The announcement, detailed in a regulatory filing, marks a significant step forward in India's telecom landscape as Airtel aims to enhance its network capabilities with cutting-edge technologies. Under the agreement, Nokia will deploy its state-of-the-art 5G AirScale portfolio, including base stations, baseband units, and next-generation Massive MIMO radios powered by the energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology.

These deployments are designed to provide exceptional 5G capacity and coverage, while simultaneously supporting Airtel's network evolution goals. Nokia will also modernize Airtel's existing 4G infrastructure by installing multiband radios and baseband equipment capable of supporting both 4G and 5G technologies.

The partnership includes the integration of Nokia's MantaRay Network Management platform, which leverages AI-driven tools for intelligent network monitoring, digital deployment, and optimization. This innovative solution is expected to streamline network management and enhance overall performance.

"Airtel has been a pioneer in network innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries for delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions. This strategic partnership with Nokia will future proof our network infrastructure and provide customers with unparalleled user experience along with a network that will be ecofriendly to minimize environmental impact," said Gopal Vittal, vice chairman and managing director of Bharti Airtel.

Echoing the sentiment, Pekka Lundmark, president and CEO of Nokia, remarked, "This strategic agreement further solidifies our long-standing collaboration with Airtel and our footprint in India. Our industry-leading AirScale portfolio and AI-based services will enhance the energy efficiency of Airtel's network, enabling premium 5G capacity and connectivity with the highest quality of service for subscribers."

The collaboration between Nokia and Airtel spans over two decades, covering network deployments for 2G, 3G, 4G, and now 5G. The partnership has gained further significance with the Green 5G Initiative, aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions, aligning with Airtel's ambitious sustainability goals.

This landmark deal underscores both companies' commitment to advancing India's digital transformation and reinforces their shared focus on sustainability and innovation in the telecom sector.