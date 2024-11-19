Get All Access for $5/mo

Bharti Global Acquires 24.5% Stake in UK's BT Group for Estimated $4 Billion The deal has been in the works since August 2024, with both companies maintaining positive engagement throughout the process.

Bharti Global, the international investment arm of Bharti Enterprises, has announced the completion of its acquisition of a 24.5% stake in BT Group plc, the United Kingdom's second-largest telecom company. This milestone makes Bharti,, the majority shareholder in BT Group, formerly known as British Telecom. The deal, estimated to be worth $4 billion, marks Bharti's most significant international venture since its entry into the African market in 2010.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, highlighting the alignment between Bharti's vision and BT's future potential. "We're delighted to have completed our investment into BT. Bharti has long recognised the enormous potential of the business. BT's renewed focus on optimisation, strengthening networks and driving consumer growth makes it well placed to consolidate its position as a leading global telecoms company that delivers long-term value for investors," he said in a statement.

The acquisition reflects Bharti Enterprises' confidence in BT's strategic direction and global ambitions. BT Group also welcomed the investment, describing it as a strong endorsement of its future. CEO Allison Kirkby lauded Bharti's increased stake, emphasizing the shared goals between the two entities. "This scale of investment from Bharti Global is a great vote of confidence in the future of BT Group and our strategy. BT has enjoyed a long association with Bharti Enterprises, and I'm pleased that they share our ambition and vision for the future of our business," Kirkby noted.

The deal has been in the works since August 2024, with both companies maintaining positive engagement throughout the process. Kirkby further remarked on Bharti's strong track record in the telecom sector, expressing optimism about the collaboration: "They have a strong track record of success in the sector, and I look forward to ongoing and positive engagement with them in the months and years to come."

For Bharti Enterprises, this acquisition marks a significant leap in its global expansion efforts, strengthening its ties with one of Europe's leading telecom players. As Bharti takes on a major role in shaping BT's future, the partnership is poised to enhance BT's position as a key player in the global telecommunications landscape, while cementing Bharti's reputation as a forward-thinking global investor.
