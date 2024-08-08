Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

Exicom Expands Global EV Presence With Tritium Acquisition Exicom to acquire business and assets of Tritium, headquartered in Australia

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Exicom tele-systems Limited, one of India's largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, is in agreement to acquire Tritium via its subsidiary, Exicom Power Solutions B.V. Netherlands. Exicom will acquire the business and assets of Tritium group of companies. The latter is a distinguished leader in DC Fast Chargers, headquartered in Australia, with over 13,000 DC Fast Chargers sold in 47 countries. Founded in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable liquid-cooled DC Fast Chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's chargers are designed for both aesthetic appeal and durability in tough environments.

With the acquisition, Exicom is poised to achieve substantial long-term growth. The addition of Tritium's manufacturing facility in Tennessee, USA, and its world-class engineering centre in Brisbane, Australia, complements Exicom's existing presence in Asia. This acquisition broadens Exicom's global footprint in the burgeoning EV industry. The acquisition is set to create opportunities to address diverse use cases worldwide and accelerate the adoption of EV infrastructure.

"This acquisition is in line with Exicom's strategic vision to be a key contributor to the world of tomorrow by enabling an emission free future for mobility. Exicom and Tritium have a complementary sales and product footprint and have each established leadership in their respective regions. We look forward to working with Tritium's employees, customers, partners and other stakeholders to grow the business further and provide faster, more reliable charging experiences to EV users across the globe," said Anant Nahata, CEO, Exicom.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

MSME: The Past and The Prospect

The micro small & medium enterprises act as the backbone of the country, keeping the economy flowing as well as providing quality services to the masses

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Business News

Amazon Prime Video Doesn't Want to Be Just a Default Prime Perk. Here's How the Streaming Service Became a Major Player.

Amazon Prime Video became the largest ad-supported streaming service in the U.S. this year.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

AI Isn't 'Revolutionary Change,' and Its Benefits Are 'Exaggerated,' Says MIT Economist

Less than 5% of human jobs will be affected by AI, he claims.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Despite Efforts, Indian Urban Areas Grapple With Waste Management Issues

As of now, 414 aerobic bins are installed in the city with 24 locations reporting non-functional bins. According to officials, the bins have faced frequent technical issues and poor maintenance.

By Priyanka Tanwer
Technology

How Dark LLMs are Posing Threats To Banks

In 2023, India recorded 79 million phishing attacks, ranking third worldwide

By Shivani Tiwari
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel