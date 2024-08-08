You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Exicom tele-systems Limited, one of India's largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, is in agreement to acquire Tritium via its subsidiary, Exicom Power Solutions B.V. Netherlands. Exicom will acquire the business and assets of Tritium group of companies. The latter is a distinguished leader in DC Fast Chargers, headquartered in Australia, with over 13,000 DC Fast Chargers sold in 47 countries. Founded in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable liquid-cooled DC Fast Chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's chargers are designed for both aesthetic appeal and durability in tough environments.

With the acquisition, Exicom is poised to achieve substantial long-term growth. The addition of Tritium's manufacturing facility in Tennessee, USA, and its world-class engineering centre in Brisbane, Australia, complements Exicom's existing presence in Asia. This acquisition broadens Exicom's global footprint in the burgeoning EV industry. The acquisition is set to create opportunities to address diverse use cases worldwide and accelerate the adoption of EV infrastructure.

"This acquisition is in line with Exicom's strategic vision to be a key contributor to the world of tomorrow by enabling an emission free future for mobility. Exicom and Tritium have a complementary sales and product footprint and have each established leadership in their respective regions. We look forward to working with Tritium's employees, customers, partners and other stakeholders to grow the business further and provide faster, more reliable charging experiences to EV users across the globe," said Anant Nahata, CEO, Exicom.