Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited Raises INR 893 cr for its India Equity Services Fund
The fund closed on June 14th, 2023 and has already deployed an amount of INR 504 crore as of June 21st to 2023 across 30+ companies in the sectors of Financial Services, Information Technology, Energy, Services, FMCG, and Healthcare.
Aditya Birla Capital To Raise INR 1250 Crore Investments
The fundraise is to be used for augmenting the capital base, improving the solvency margin and leverage ratio, meeting the growth and funding requirements
Aditya Birla Capital Launches One Verse, a Virtual Metaverse Lounge for Its Customers
With One Verse, Aditya Birla Capital becomes the leading non-banking player in India to enter Metaverse.
Aditya Birla Group's Grasim Forays Into B2B E-Commerce Platform
The platform will focus on micro, small and medium businesses in the building materials segment and may be extended to other relevant categories
Entrepreneur India's First-ever Digital Cover Dons the Dauntless Ananya Birla
From starting a microfinance institution as a teenager to battling anxiety, Ananya Birla spills it all