In April this year, Grasim Industries marked a significant milestone in its paints business by commencing production at three new manufacturing plants, with the remaining three plants on track for completion. By FY25, all six plants will be fully operational, positioning Grasim as a formidable player in the paints industry. Addressing the 77th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Grasim Industries Ltd, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, strongheld his vision of the company generating revenue of INR 10,000.

Grasim's paints business, Birla Opus, is fully integrated, connected and automated, enabling the large-scale production of over 1,200 SKUs. Consistent superior quality is assured, with the plants powered by renewable energy and adhering to a strict zero liquid discharge policy, underscoring Grasim's commitment to sustainability.

"This year, INR 4,471 crore was invested in capital expenditure, bringing the total investment in the paint business to nearly INR 7,000 crore since its inception," said Birla.

Looking ahead, Birla remains confident in its ability to achieve INR 10,000 crore in revenue within three years of full-scale operations, signalling a new era of innovation and growth in the Indian paints industry. Over the past five years, Grasim has invested INR 50,000 crore in capital expenditures, with 77 per cent dedicated to growth initiatives. Remarkably, 40 per cent of this amount—nearly INR 20,000 crore—was spent in FY23-24 alone, marking the largest-ever capital expenditure in the company's history.

"From FY20 to FY24, the company has increased consolidated revenues by INR 56,000 crore, recording a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent. This growth has come with the highest‑ever operating profit, which has grown at a CAGR of 11 per cent. Our market capitalisation has surpassed the milestone of INR 1,50,000 crore, adding over INR 45,000 crore in value and generating over 40 per cent returns for investors during the year," he added.