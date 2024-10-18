Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Aditya Birla Boosts Stake in WROGN to 33% with INR 75 Cr Investment Founded in 2014 by Anjana and Vikram Reddy, WROGN is a leading casual and activewear brand, leveraging Virat Kohli's influence and offering apparel, footwear, and accessories through outlets and e-commerce partnerships.

Men's apparel brand WROGN has raised approximately INR 75 crore (around USD 9 million) in funding from Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures Ltd (ABDFVL), increasing ABDFVL's stake in the brand from 17.10% to 32.84%, according to a stock exchange filing.

This investment marks ABDFVL's growing interest in expanding its portfolio of digital-first fashion brands.

Earlier, in June, WROGN secured an additional INR 125 crore (around USD 15 million) from TMRW House of Brands, an Aditya Birla Group company, which acquired a 16% stake in the Bengaluru-based brand. The investment valued WROGN at around USD 105 million.

With the raised funding, WROGN aims to enhance its leadership position on platforms like Myntra and further expand its offline and direct-to-consumer (D2C) presence. The goal is to scale the brand to INR 1,500 crore in revenue over the next five years.

WROGN, founded in 2014 by Anjana and Vikram Reddy, has become a leading name in casual and activewear, leveraging the influence of cricketer Virat Kohli. The brand offers a wide range of apparel, footwear, and accessories through exclusive brand outlets and partnerships with major e-commerce platforms.

Since its inception, WROGN has raised about USD 90 million from investors such as Accel, Flipkart, Virat Kohli, and Sachin Tendulkar. Flipkart, which is also an investor in competing brand HRX, participated in WROGN's Series F round in November 2020, further boosting its growth trajectory.
