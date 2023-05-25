Aditya Birla Capital Launches One Verse, a Virtual Metaverse Lounge for Its Customers With One Verse, Aditya Birla Capital becomes the leading non-banking player in India to enter Metaverse.

By Paromita Gupta

Aditya Birla Capital, the financial solutions arm of the Aditya Birla Group, announced the virtual Metaverse lounge for its customers- OneVerse. The virtual lounge will offer the customers an immersive and interactive experience while sharing details and information about its PIFA solutions- Protection, Investing, Financing and Advising.

Its protection offerings include various insurances for life, travel, health, motor, wellness, and corporate; investing products include pension funds, mutual funds, wealth, portfolio management services, and stocks & securities broking; financing offerings include SME finance, mortgage finance, loan against securities, home finance, personal finance, corporate finance, debt capital market & loan syndication and asset reconstruction; while its advising solutions aim at helping customers fulfill their financial services needs.

With OneVerse, Aditya Birla Capital becomes the leading non-banking player in India to enter Metaverse.

"OneVerse offers a virtual replica of the physical branches, wherein customers can create their digital twin by taking a selfie and entering the Virtual Lounge to interact with an agent and navigate through the various product and service experiences," read the official press release.

Customers will be able to create digital avatars of them and explore the NBFC's PIFA products. It partnered with Hexaware Technologies to bring life to its Metaverse vision. They can access the OneVerse through the Aditya Birla Capital's website, app or by using the Occulus VR headset.

Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

