Raphe mPhibr Raises USD 100 Mn Funding to Scale Defence-Tech Manufacturing
The round was led by General Catalyst, with participation from Think Investments, Amal Parikh, and several family offices.
Titan Capital Targets India's Deep-Tech Defence Startups with New Investment Vertical
This new initiative focuses on empowering startups innovating in aerospace, cybersecurity, advanced hardware, and next-gen manufacturing.
Rangsons Aerospace Secures INR 300 Cr to Drive Expansion and Innovation
The fresh funds will be used to produce products and solutions for the commercial and military aviation markets globally, and drive growth into new business areas through strategic acquisitions.
Accel Fuels Sarla Aviation's Flying Taxi Ambitions with USD 10 Mn Investment
Angel investors, including Binny Bansal (Flipkart co-founder), Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha co-founder), and Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy co-founder), also participated in the round.