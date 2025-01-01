AJVC
Aviral Bhatnagar's AJVC Closes Maiden Fund at INR 200 Cr
Over the next few years, it plans to support another 60 to 70 ventures, particularly in artificial intelligence and consumer technology.
Jewellery Brand Nuyug and Grocery Startup Anmasa Raise Early-Stage Funding
The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds for growth.
Mithila Foods, Edgehax, and Mitra Raise Early-Stage Funding for Growth
The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.
Former Venture Highway Investor Aviral Bhatnagar Introduces AJVC to Support Early-Stage Indian Startups
With a deep understanding of the enterprise software and artificial intelligence sectors, Bhatnagar's experience is set to drive AJVC's focus on pre-seed investments, filling a critical funding gap in India's startup ecosystem.