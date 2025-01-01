AJVC

News and Trends

Aviral Bhatnagar's AJVC Closes Maiden Fund at INR 200 Cr

Over the next few years, it plans to support another 60 to 70 ventures, particularly in artificial intelligence and consumer technology.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Jewellery Brand Nuyug and Grocery Startup Anmasa Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds for growth.

News and Trends

Mithila Foods, Edgehax, and Mitra Raise Early-Stage Funding for Growth

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

News and Trends

Former Venture Highway Investor Aviral Bhatnagar Introduces AJVC to Support Early-Stage Indian Startups

With a deep understanding of the enterprise software and artificial intelligence sectors, Bhatnagar's experience is set to drive AJVC's focus on pre-seed investments, filling a critical funding gap in India's startup ecosystem.