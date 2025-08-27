The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds for growth.

Jewellery Brand Nuyug Secures INR 2.5 Cr Funding

Nuyug, a jewellery brand focused on celebration wear, has raised INR 2.5 crore in a pre-seed funding round.

The round was led by AJVC with participation from other strategic angel investors.

The startup said the funds will be used to strengthen its online and offline presence, widen its product range to suit diverse cultural preferences, and invest in research and design innovation to improve material quality and durability.

Founded in August 2024 by Ankur Dua and Manali Thareja, Nuyug positions itself as a mass-premium jewellery brand that bridges the gap between imitation and fine jewellery. The brand focuses on skin-safe, gold-toned pieces designed for weddings, festivals, and social gatherings.

According to Ankur Dua, the jewellery category in India has often struggled with quality issues and a lack of originality in design. He said Nuyug was created to offer women jewellery that is both stylish and safe while being suited for celebrations.

Within eight months of its launch, Nuyug claims to have crossed an annual revenue run rate of INR 1 crore. The startup has introduced more than 400 products across various festive and social occasions and scaled its presence through its own website as well as platforms such as Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, and Amazon.

AJVC, founded by Aviral Bhatnagar, has also invested in Mithila Foods, an FMCG company specializing in Bihar-origin products.

D2C Grocery Startup Anmasa Raises USD 1.1 Mn Funding

Anmasa, a D2C grocery startup, has secured USD 1.1 million in a pre-seed funding round.

The round was co-led by Snow Leopard Technology Ventures, Veltis Capital, Blume Ventures and Indigram Lab, with participation from several angel investors.

The Gurugram-based startup said the fresh capital will be used to strengthen its scale and expand its product category in a market that already sees intense competition.

Founded in 2024 by Yatish Talvadia, the former founder and chief executive of Milkbasket, along with Shailendra Upadhyay, Anmasa focuses on freshly processed kitchen essentials. Its products include cold-pressed flours, wood-pressed oils and a range of spices.

The brand currently follows an omnichannel model and operates an experiential store in Gurugram while also offering 90-minute online delivery services to its customers.

The startup has outlined plans to set up 10 new outlets and microprocessing centers across Delhi NCR by the end of this quarter.

Industry research places the value of India's staples market at around INR 80,000 crore. Apart from established players such as Aashirvaad, AWL Agri Business Fortune and Pillsbury, newer entrants now include Anmasa and Emami.