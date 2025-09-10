Over the next few years, it plans to support another 60 to 70 ventures, particularly in artificial intelligence and consumer technology.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A Junior VC (AJVC), the pre-seed venture capital firm founded by Aviral Bhatnagar, has announced the final close of its maiden fund with commitments exceeding INR 200 crore. The amount is more than twice its initial target of INR 100 crore.

Earlier in March, AJVC had completed the first close of INR 100 crore, focused on supporting startups at the pre-seed stage in India. Bhatnagar, who previously worked with early-stage investment firm Venture Highway, launched AJVC shortly before Venture Highway was acquired by General Catalyst in June 2024.

AJVC says the firm has reviewed more than 11,000 applications from founders and has invested in 25 startups so far.

Over the next few years, it plans to support another 60 to 70 ventures, particularly in artificial intelligence and consumer technology. Its applicant base spans more than 50 cities, 6,000 colleges and 4,000 companies.

Speaking on the fund close, Bhatnagar said the team was grateful to its limited partners, noting that the fund was heavily oversubscribed but closed at nearly INR 165 crore. He added that India is witnessing a new wave of first-time entrepreneurs, which requires venture capital to function with greater speed.

Apart from financial backing, AJVC provides access to a 600,000-strong network, structured resources valued at INR 4 crore and community programs.

Its recent investments include jewellery brand Nuyug and FMCG venture Mithila Foods.