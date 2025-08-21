The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Mithila Foods Raises INR 1.5 Cr Seed Funding from AJVC

Mithila Foods, an FMCG startup focused on Bihar-based food products, has raised INR 1.5 crore in seed funding from AJVC, the investment firm founded by venture capitalist Aviral Bhatnagar.

The startup said the fresh capital will be used to expand distribution, build a stronger supply chain, and introduce new categories inspired by Bihar's culinary heritage.

Founded in January 2025 by entrepreneurs Shubham Sunderka, Ankit Kumar, and Anshu Kumar, Mithila Foods offers staples such as sattu, roasted chana, makhana, and katarni chuda. The startup caters to consumers in Bihar while also reaching urban markets across India.

In less than five months of operations, the startup claims to have achieved annualised revenues of INR 3 crore. It has launched more than 20 stock-keeping units and served over 25,000 customers spread across 4,000 pin codes.

Starting from a warehouse in Dumka, Mithila Foods has scaled to a national presence, with products available through e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, as well as offline retail in tier I and tier II cities.

Inflection Point Ventures Leads INR 1.39 Cr Funding in Edgehax

Edgehax, a full-stack Edge AI hardware platform, has secured INR 1.39 crore in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The startup said the capital will be used to scale up manufacturing, speed up new product development and expand its reach in India as well as in international markets including Singapore, the US and Europe.

Founded earlier this year by Prabhu Stavarmath and Savitri Patil, Edgehax develops modular Edge AI computing platforms that integrate compute, connectivity and storage on a single board. Its hardware is already being used in industrial gateways, humanoid robots, autonomous vehicles, drones, defense systems and NavIC-based tracking solutions.

The startup has established partnerships with more than 150 startups, original equipment manufacturers and large enterprises. It has also enabled 100,000 students and faculty across 30 universities and IITs through its developer kits.

According to the startup, it has shipped over 5,000 edge gateway boards and plans to release 10,000 compute modules for consumer appliances by December 2025.

Bestvantage Leads INR 14 Cr Round in FMCG Brand Mitra

FMCG startup Mitra has secured INR 14 crore (about USD 1.6 million) in a bridge round of equity funding led by Bestvantage Investments, with participation from a Dubai-based family office and other existing investors.

The startup said the fresh capital will help it set up a new 3,000-ton refined flour plant in October, while also expanding into millet-based and lifestyle categories including gluten-free, sugar-free, diabetic-friendly flours, and organic spices.

Founded in 2023, the firm has differentiated itself with its Chakki Fresh stone-grinding process, which aims to preserve nutrition and freshness. Mitra has focused on tier II and tier III cities, offering premium products at mid-range prices. The approach has led to strong consumer loyalty, reflected in a 92 percent repeat purchase rate.

The startup reported revenue growth from INR 11 crore in FY24 to INR 40 crore in FY25 and expects to cross INR 120 crore this year. Its upcoming flour plant is projected to raise monthly recurring revenue from INR 12 crore to INR 17 crore by November 2025.

Mitra, already EBITDA positive, plans to integrate smart manufacturing technology to increase efficiency. It is preparing for a Series A round in April 2026 at a targeted valuation of INR 500 crore.