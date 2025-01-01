Arali Ventures

News and Trends

AI-Powered Laser Weeding Startup Harvested Robotics Raises INR 5 Cr in Seed Round

This funding will drive product development, team expansion, and pilot programs.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Quash and Integris Health Secure Funding to Drive Innovation in Tech and Healthcare

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

News and Trends

Finarkein Analytics, DeepMatrix, and 99 Pancakes Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

News and Trends

Poshn, Gyan Live, and 50Fin Raise Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed their initial fundraising rounds.