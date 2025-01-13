Quash and Integris Health Secure Funding to Drive Innovation in Tech and Healthcare The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

Quash Raises USD 635K to Revolutionise Mobile App Testing with AI

Bengaluru-based AI startup Quash has raised USD 635,000 in pre-seed funding led by Arali Ventures, with participation from Java Capital, PeerCheque, DeVC by Matrix Partners, and Tracxn co-founder Abhishek Goyal.

Quash is transforming mobile app testing through its autonomous QA agents, which automate the testing lifecycle, from bug detection to resolution, eliminating the need for manual testers.

The fresh capital will drive the development of Quash's AI-driven QA solutions, enhance its AI QA platform, scale the engineering team, and expand community initiatives.

"At Quash, we aim to make QA so seamless that developers can focus entirely on innovation, confident in their software's quality," said Ayush Shrivastava, CEO and founder.

The startup has launched the open-source tool Quash Report and Appstronauts, a developer community, already utilised by 11 companies and hundreds of developers.

By leveraging AI, Quash addresses inefficiencies in traditional QA workflows, accelerating software releases and enabling engineering teams to focus on innovation.

Integris Health Secures Funding for Expansion and IPO Plans

Medical devices company Integris Health has raised primary capital from prominent investors, including Mukul Agarwal and India SME Fund, with backing from Everstone Capital.

The funds will support the company's expansion into new therapeutic areas like in-vitro diagnostics and laboratory solutions through strategic acquisitions and in-house product development, the company announced.

Integris Health, founded in 2008 by Gurmit Singh Chugh, specialises in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular, and vascular surgery devices. With manufacturing facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, and India, and a sales presence in over 50 markets, the company has established itself as a fully integrated med-tech leader.

In 2024, the company appointed Probir Das as CEO to drive its growth strategy. It has also initiated preparations for an IPO, aiming to go public by late 2025.

Known for combining German engineering and high-quality standards with India's entrepreneurial culture and cost-efficient manufacturing, Integris Health claims to have forged strategic partnerships with leading hospitals, global med-tech companies, and interventional cardiologists.

"Our mission is to empower the Indian med-tech industry with cutting-edge R&D, robust distribution capabilities, and innovative yet affordable products," the company stated.
