Lending Startup Mannjal Secures USD 2.1 Mn Seed Funding The seed funding round was led by Arali Ventures and B Capital, with participation from Sparrow Capital and Gemba Capital.

Bengaluru-based full-stack lending platform Mannjal has raised INR 17.5 crore (USD 2.1 million) in a seed funding round led by Arali Ventures and B Capital, with participation from Sparrow Capital and Gemba Capital.

The company plans to use the funds to expand its lender network and accelerate product development.

Founded in 2023 by Prashant Adurty, Aman Bhargava, and Harshit Lingamneni, Mannjal provides a platform that helps financial institutions distribute priority-sector and impact-linked credit products at scale. The startup offers infrastructure for field operations, loan origination, and credit decision-making. Its platform allows lenders to manage both digital and physical data journeys, enrich borrower profiles using external information, and structure data for analysis and decision support.

Mannjal enables institutions to configure workflows for teams across risk, operations, and business functions. The company says lenders using its platform have reduced turnaround times by 50 to 75 percent and increased sanction ratios to 85 to 90 percent.

Over the past 18 months, Mannjal claims to have supported disbursements of around INR 1,000 crore across unsecured business loans, loan against property, and affordable housing finance, working with more than 75 lenders.
