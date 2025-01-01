Asiana Fund
Shilpa Shetty-backed WickedGud Raises INR 20 Cr in Fresh Funding
The food brand will use the fresh funds to expand distribution across retail and digital channels, strengthen supply chains, and accelerate product development in cup noodles and Korean spicy noodles.
Battery Tech Startup LOHUM to Raise INR 131.4 Cr in Pre-Series C Round
The investment will be led by Growth I9 Opportunity LLP, along with participation from existing investors such as Baring Private Equity, Singularity Growth, Asiana Fund and several others.
Flipspaces Raises INR 50 Cr from Asiana Fund to Accelerate Global Expansion
The round also witnessed participation from Synergy Capital Partners, Iron Pillar, and the Prashasta Seth-led consortium.
