Shilpa Shetty-backed WickedGud Raises INR 20 Cr in Fresh Funding The food brand will use the fresh funds to expand distribution across retail and digital channels, strengthen supply chains, and accelerate product development in cup noodles and Korean spicy noodles.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Bhuman Dani & Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai-based D2C food brand WickedGud has raised INR 20 crore in a fresh funding round from its existing investors. The round included participation from Orios Venture Partners, Asiana Fund, actor Shilpa Shetty and other backers. Individual investors such as Shajikumar Devakar, Ajay Mehta, Sonika Ravula, and Rahul Colaco also took part.

WickedGud had raised INR 20 crore in December last year and earlier secured USD 250,000 in June 2023.

According to the company the funds will be used to expand its reach across modern trade, general trade and digital channels. It also plans to strengthen its supply chain and backend operations while speeding up product development in fast moving categories such as cup noodles and Korean style spicy noodles.

Founded in 2021 by Bhuman Dani, WickedGud focuses on offering healthier versions of food products. The brand aims to reduce junk food consumption by using wholesome ingredients and a steaming and convection air drying manufacturing process.

WickedGud operates in the competitive instant noodles and pasta market where taste pricing and availability play a role. The company said its approach of improving staples without positioning itself as a premium only brand has helped it connect with a consumer base.

The brand is available on ecommerce and quick commerce platforms including Amazon, Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto, BigBasket and Flipkart. It also has an offline presence across more than 5000 retail stores including Reliance Smart Bazaar and DMart outlets.

Recently WickedGud introduced an INR 20 masala noodle pack for general trade to address affordability. It has also added new flavours to its Korean noodles range.
