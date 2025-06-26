Flipspaces Raises INR 50 Cr from Asiana Fund to Accelerate Global Expansion The round also witnessed participation from Synergy Capital Partners, Iron Pillar, and the Prashasta Seth-led consortium.

Mumbai-based commercial interior design startup Flipspaces has secured INR 50 crore (approximately USD 5.9 million) in fresh funding from Asiana Fund, marking an extension of its USD 35 million funding round announced last month.

The round also witnessed participation from Synergy Capital Partners, Iron Pillar, and the Prashasta Seth-led consortium.

The newly infused capital will be used to bolster Flipspaces's operations across India, the United States, and the UAE. The company also plans to enhance its proprietary technology platform and explore strategic acquisitions in related sectors to further drive growth.

"We're truly impressed by what the founders have built so far—their world-class platform and processes have already transformed dozens of commercial spaces with seamless, tech-driven design and execution. Asiana is proud to back Flipspaces in their next phase of growth and set a new standard in commercial interior design and build," said Jalaj Dani, sponsor of Asiana Fund.

Founded in 2015 by Kunal Sharma, Ankur Muchhal, Vikash Anand, Mrinal Sharma, Prafful Sahu, and Ritesh Ranjan, Flipspaces provides full-stack interior design and execution services for commercial spaces. Its proprietary software platform integrates space planning, 3D virtual walkthroughs, procurement, and turnkey execution under one roof.

With operations spanning India, the US, and the UAE, Flipspaces caters to enterprises, startups, and SMEs seeking agile, future-ready workplace solutions.

"Asiana team's collective experience of over 10 decades in scaling operations and building customer-centric brands will be invaluable to Flipspaces," said Kunal Sharma, Founder and CEO of Flipspaces. "Our core team will benefit tremendously from their insights and assistance."

"We are elated with Asiana Fund joining our investor group," added Apurva Patel, CIO and Managing Partner at Synergy Capital Partners. "We look forward to working closely with Asiana to help Flipspaces achieve its vision."
