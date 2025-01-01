AstroTalk
News and Trends
Elev8 Venture Partners Closes Maiden Fund at INR 1,400 Cr
The fund plans USD 10–15 million bets in 12–14 startups worth USD 100–300 million across internet, software, and fintech.
News and Trends
Astrotalk Appoints Deepak Khetan as CFO Amid Expansion Drive
Khetan will oversee financial planning, compliance, risk management, and investor relations while also playing a role in broader business decisions.
News and Trends
Highlighting This Week's Biggest Startup Fundings: June 1–6
The startups listed below have raised the most money this week, from June 1 to June 6. Below is a brief summary of them:
News and Trends
AstroTalk and LogicLadder Raise Series A Funding Round
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.