Astrotalk, a leading astrology platform, has announced the appointment of Deepak Khetan as its first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The move comes as the company prepares for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) expected within the next two years.

Khetan brings an extensive background in finance and leadership to the newly created role. A Chartered Accountant who secured the prestigious All India Rank 1, he has previously held senior positions at GLS Group India, GlobalBees, YES Bank, ICICI Bank, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, and Gulf Islamic Investment. His career highlights reflect a blend of financial discipline and strategic foresight, qualities Astrotalk hopes to leverage as it enters a new phase of expansion.

"As we are scaling and launching in new geographies, our finances have also started becoming more complex. We wanted a strong leader with good pedigree and experience who could handle our finances with airtight compliance," said Puneet Gupta, Founder and CEO of Astrotalk. "While the IPO is a major milestone, it is only one chapter in our story. Deepak's guidance will help us chart the right course, not just to a successful public listing but to a future where our growth remains steady and strong. With him leading our finances, we are confident and ready for whatever comes next."

While his designation is CFO, Khetan's responsibilities will extend beyond traditional finance. He will oversee financial planning, compliance, risk management, and investor relations while also playing a role in broader business decisions. In the immediate term, his focus will be on designing a robust financial structure to steer Astrotalk through the IPO journey. Over the longer horizon, he is expected to guide investments, international expansion, and sustainable growth strategies.

"I am excited to join Astrotalk at such an important time," said Khetan. "Preparing for an IPO is like preparing for a marathon, it requires precision, strategy, and the right team. I look forward to building the financial discipline and systems that will support the company's ambitions for years to come."

Astrotalk was founded in 2017 by Puneet Gupta and Anmol Jain. The platform serves over 70 million customers with more than 20,000 astrologers and records 700,000 daily active users. With an annualised revenue run rate of about USD 192 million, the company aims to generate 40 percent of its revenue from international markets in the coming years.