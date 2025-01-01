Atlys
Shraeyansh Thakur Resigns from Peak XV Partners After a Decade, Eyes New Venture
During his tenure, Thakur played a crucial role in investments and served as a board member and observer for prominent startups, including Atlys, Meesho, Cars24, Unacademy, and Zetwerk.
Atlys Acquires Artionis UK to Enhance European Visa Services
With this move, Atlys aims to simplify visa paperwork and provide faster services, with plans to expand into Germany and France soon.
Startup Funding Spotlight: Key Deals to Watch from This Week (September 21–27)
This week, several startups across diverse sectors secured significant funding, showcasing innovation and growth potential. Here's a roundup of the most notable funding rounds:
Visa Processing Platform Atlys Secures USD 20 Mn in Series B Round Led by Peak XV Partners and Elevation Capital
With the fresh funds, the Delhi- and San Francisco-based firm aims to enhance its product and engineering capabilities, enter new markets, and scale its global operations.