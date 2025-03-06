During his tenure, Thakur played a crucial role in investments and served as a board member and observer for prominent startups, including Atlys, Meesho, Cars24, Unacademy, and Zetwerk.

Shraeyansh Thakur, an investor at Peak XV Partners, has stepped down after nearly a decade at the venture capital firm, marking yet another high-profile departure. According to Entrackr, Thakur is likely to launch his own venture soon.

During his tenure, Thakur played a crucial role in investments and served as a board member and observer for prominent startups, including Atlys, Meesho, Cars24, Unacademy, and Zetwerk.

Announcing his exit in a LinkedIn post, "After an incredible 9+ years at Peak XV / Sequoia India, I have decided to embark on a new entrepreneurial journey. The next 10 years are going to be India's golden digital decade and our founders now have true belief to create the world's best companies from India," he mentioned.

His departure follows a series of exits at Peak XV. Last month, managing partners Shailesh Lakhani and Abheek Anand left after over a decade of service. Earlier, Anandamoy Roychowdhary, a partner at Peak XV's Surge, and Managing Director Piyush Gupta had also moved on, with Gupta launching his secondary-focused fund, Kenro Capital.

Meanwhile, Peak XV welcomed back Rishen Kapoor, co-founder and former CEO of SaaS startup Toplyne, which recently shut down. Kapoor had previously been part of the firm before launching Toplyne.

The firm, formerly known as Sequoia Capital India, has been undergoing strategic shifts. Last year, it reduced its USD 2.85 billion fund by 16%, signaling a cautious approach toward high valuations in the Indian market. With multiple leadership changes, Peak XV's evolving strategy and Thakur's next move will be closely watched by industry observers.