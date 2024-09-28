This week, several startups across diverse sectors secured significant funding, showcasing innovation and growth potential. Here's a roundup of the most notable funding rounds:

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Adani Total Gas

Funding Amount: USD 375 Million

Investors: BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Adani Total Gas continues its expansion in City Gas Distribution (CGD) with a massive USD 375 million raise. The company aims to provide Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to cities like Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Ernakulam. The funding will help further develop networks in industrial, commercial, and residential sectors, enhancing gas distribution in key Indian regions. Whatfix

Funding Amount: USD 125 Million

Investors: Warburg Pincus, SoftBank Vision Fund 2

Whatfix, a leader in digital adoption solutions, raised USD 125 million to fuel its growth in enterprise software. Founded in 2021, Whatfix helps businesses improve software user experience and drive digital transformation. With its in-app guidance and performance support tools, Whatfix is positioned to support enterprises seeking to maximise their technology investments. M2P Fintech

Funding Amount: USD 101.8 Million

Investors: Helios Investment Partners, Flourish Ventures

M2P Fintech secured USD 101.8 million, underscoring its role as a leading API infrastructure provider for banks, fintechs, and consumer tech firms. The company offers branded financial services with regulatory compliance and partnerships to support digital transformation, strengthening its foothold in the financial ecosystem. Qure.ai

Funding Amount: USD 65 Million

Investors: Lightspeed, 360 ONE Asset, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Kae Capital, Novo Holdings, HealthQuad, TeamFund

Qure.ai, a healthcare AI specialist, raised USD 65 million to further its mission of improving access to healthcare. Its AI solutions assist in early detection of critical illnesses like tuberculosis and lung cancer, with a broader goal of advancing medical diagnostics and clinical support systems globally. Big Bang Boom Solutions

Funding Amount: USD 30 Million

Investors: Mumbai Angels Network, Vyom Family Office, SBI Startup Branch Chennai, Asquare Investing

Defense-tech startup Big Bang Boom Solutions (BBBS) raised USD 30 million to continue developing indigenous defense technologies, including anti-drone systems, AI-based smart fencing, and unmanned tanks. It is also working on advanced projects like riot control drones, exoskeletons, wound healing sprays, and COVID-19 solutions like test kits and ventilators. Everest Fleet

Funding Amount: USD 30 Million

Investor: Uber

Mumbai-based Everest Fleet raised USD 30 million from Uber, reflecting its position as a major fleet operator for ride-hailing services. With a focus on eco-friendly vehicles, Everest Fleet's clean-fuel-powered cars serve major Indian cities and contribute to sustainable urban transportation. Nurix AI

Funding Amount: USD 27.5 Million

Investors: General Catalyst, Accel, Meraki Labs

Bengaluru-based Nurix AI raised USD 27.5 million to advance its AI agent technology. The startup focuses on creating custom AI agents for enterprise use, enhancing productivity and customer experience with human-like voice and reasoning capabilities. Nurix's solutions seamlessly integrate into workflows, making it a strong player in the AI-native productivity market. Atlys

Funding Amount: USD 20 Million

Investors: Peak XV Partners, Elevation Capital, DST Global and Headline

Atlys, a platform simplifying visa applications, raised USD 20 million to streamline global travel processes. Serving over 150 destinations, Atlys reduces visa rejection rates and processes applications in as little as 55 seconds, making it an essential tool for travelers navigating complex visa procedures.

These funding rounds underscore the growing investor confidence in sectors such as gas distribution, fintech, AI, and mobility. Keep an eye on these startups as they continue to innovate and expand their reach.