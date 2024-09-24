The Chennai-based API infrastructure platform aims to deploy the raised funds to solidify its leadership in India and fuel its international expansion, particularly in Africa.

Banking infrastructure provider M2P Fintech announced the first close of its Series D funding round, securing INR 850 crore through a mix of primary and secondary share capital.

The funding round was led by Helios Investment Partners, bringing the company's valuation to over INR 6,550 crore. This round also saw participation from several major banks across Asia, while existing investor Flourish Ventures increased its investment, reaffirming its confidence in M2P's innovative banking infrastructure.

The newly raised capital will be used to solidify M2P Fintech's leadership in India and fuel its international expansion, particularly in Africa.

Madhusudanan R, CEO and Co-founder of M2P Fintech, said, "This capital infusion will not only reinforce our leadership in India—where we've established a robust, comprehensive ecosystem—but also accelerate our ambitious global expansion efforts. Africa, with its rapidly growing digital economy and pressing need for financial inclusion, presents immense potential for fintech innovation."

Founded in 2014, M2P Fintech operates as an API infrastructure provider, enabling banks, lenders, fintech companies, and consumer technology firms to offer branded financial services.

The company ensures regulatory compliance while facilitating partnerships that support the digital ambitions of its clients. Today, M2P Fintech claims to operate in over 30 markets across the Asia Pacific, MENA, and Oceania regions, supporting over 200 banks, 300 lenders, and 800 fintech engagements, with a combined end-user base of more than 50 million.

The firm aims to deliver "Bank in a Box" solutions alongside digital payments, credit card issuance, and other financial services customised to meet the unique demands of local markets, the release added.

Elias Yazbeck, Managing Director at Helios Investment Partners, stated, "We are excited to support M2P's international expansion with a focus on Africa, where we have a proven track record of growing fintech businesses. This investment aligns with our strategy to invest in high-growth, tech-driven enterprises."