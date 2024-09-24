Get All Access for $5/mo

M2P Fintech Secures INR 850 Cr in Series D Led by Helios, Valuation Surpasses INR 6,550 Cr The Chennai-based API infrastructure platform aims to deploy the raised funds to solidify its leadership in India and fuel its international expansion, particularly in Africa.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

M2P Fintech Founders

Banking infrastructure provider M2P Fintech announced the first close of its Series D funding round, securing INR 850 crore through a mix of primary and secondary share capital.

The funding round was led by Helios Investment Partners, bringing the company's valuation to over INR 6,550 crore. This round also saw participation from several major banks across Asia, while existing investor Flourish Ventures increased its investment, reaffirming its confidence in M2P's innovative banking infrastructure.

The newly raised capital will be used to solidify M2P Fintech's leadership in India and fuel its international expansion, particularly in Africa.

Madhusudanan R, CEO and Co-founder of M2P Fintech, said, "This capital infusion will not only reinforce our leadership in India—where we've established a robust, comprehensive ecosystem—but also accelerate our ambitious global expansion efforts. Africa, with its rapidly growing digital economy and pressing need for financial inclusion, presents immense potential for fintech innovation."

Founded in 2014, M2P Fintech operates as an API infrastructure provider, enabling banks, lenders, fintech companies, and consumer technology firms to offer branded financial services.

The company ensures regulatory compliance while facilitating partnerships that support the digital ambitions of its clients. Today, M2P Fintech claims to operate in over 30 markets across the Asia Pacific, MENA, and Oceania regions, supporting over 200 banks, 300 lenders, and 800 fintech engagements, with a combined end-user base of more than 50 million.

The firm aims to deliver "Bank in a Box" solutions alongside digital payments, credit card issuance, and other financial services customised to meet the unique demands of local markets, the release added.

Elias Yazbeck, Managing Director at Helios Investment Partners, stated, "We are excited to support M2P's international expansion with a focus on Africa, where we have a proven track record of growing fintech businesses. This investment aligns with our strategy to invest in high-growth, tech-driven enterprises."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Myntra and Cultfit Co-Founder Mukesh Bansal's Nurix AI Raises USD 27.5 Mn From Accel and General Catalyst

The Bengaluru-based startup will use the raised capital to enhance technology, expand R&D, and scale operations in Asia and North America, focusing on partnerships with AI hardware and product companies.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

How AI, Automation and Cloud Computing are Revolutionizing MSME Strategies

The flexibility of cloud computing also means that MSMEs can punch above their weight, accessing the same tools that are available to larger enterprises without breaking the bank.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

4 Lessons From Leading a Disaster Restoration Company Through Natural Disaster Season

From natural disasters to leadership challenges: How BELFOR's Sheldon Yellen is redefining resilience and preparedness in disaster recovery.

By Sheldon Yellen
News and Trends

Venture Catalysts Back CoRover with USD 4 Mn Funding for Next-Gen Conversational AI Development

CoRover will use the new funding to enhance technology, grow its AI team, and accelerate its go-to-market strategy, targeting various sectors while exploring subscription, ad-based, and transaction revenue models.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

Are You Cut Out For Entrepreneurship? Take These 5 Steps to Know For Sure

Entrepreneurship is a huge decision. So before diving in, how can you prime yourself for entrepreneurship before jumping in with both feet?

By David Busker