Get All Access for $5/mo

Myntra and Cultfit Co-Founder Mukesh Bansal's Nurix AI Raises USD 27.5 Mn From Accel and General Catalyst The Bengaluru-based startup will use the raised capital to enhance technology, expand R&D, and scale operations in Asia and North America, focusing on partnerships with AI hardware and product companies.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nurix AI Founding Team

Nurix AI, a cutting-edge AI startup founded by Myntra and Cultfit co-founder Mukesh Bansal, has secured USD 27.5 million in funding across seed and Series A rounds. This investment was co-led by General Catalyst and Accel with participation from Meraki Labs.

The capital injection will be used to enhance Nurix's technological foundation and scale its operations, particularly in Asia and North America. The startup aims to expand its research and development (R&D) capabilities and strengthen its market presence by fostering long-term partnerships with AI hardware and product companies.

Mukesh Bansal, the Founder and CEO of Nurix AI, said, "AI is at the inflection point with the promise of completely transforming how work happens in the enterprise. At Nurix, we envision a future where AI agents, guided by human expertise, handle a significant portion of tasks, driving unprecedented gains in productivity and quality. India has deep AI talent to be at the forefront of this transformation, and we are super excited to build India's leading AI team to drive this charter."

Established in 2024, Nurix AI specialises in building custom AI agents with advanced human-like voice and reasoning capabilities. The company focuses on transforming enterprise productivity and customer experiences through AI-native solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing workflows. With a strong emphasis on R&D, Nurix develops platforms for multi-modal agent deployment, combining AI technology with human oversight for scalable, personalised solutions.

The company's AI-led, human-augmented customer experience solutions enable enterprises to engage in more efficient, highly personalised conversations with their customers. By merging AI's strengths with human empathy and reliability, Nurix offers scalable interactions that enhance both productivity and customer satisfaction.

Subrata Mitra, Partner at Accel, stated, "AI is becoming a transformative force in enterprise operations. Nurix addresses the key challenge of integrating AI into existing workflows, balancing precision with human empathy. With GenAI accelerating AI adoption, India is set to become an even bigger player in the global services industry. We are excited to continue our journey with Mukesh, a visionary founder with a remarkable track record."

Deep Nishar, Partner at General Catalyst, added, "AI is rapidly reshaping enterprises, and Nurix's focus on delivering scalable, customised solutions makes it a vital partner for companies looking to leverage AI's full potential."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Disney Is Ditching Slack After 44 Million Messages Were Leaked, Spilling Company Secrets

Disney has decided to stop Slacking while employees weigh a possible move to Microsoft Teams.

By Sherin Shibu
Technology

How AI, Automation and Cloud Computing are Revolutionizing MSME Strategies

The flexibility of cloud computing also means that MSMEs can punch above their weight, accessing the same tools that are available to larger enterprises without breaking the bank.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Technology

EPAM Systems Sees Robust Growth in India Driven by GCCs

India is a key talent hub for EPAM Systems with about 9,000 engineers based here out of its total headcount of about 50,000.

By Ayushman Baruah
Technology

We Aspire To Lead the Shift Towards Software-defined Systems: L&T Semiconductor

The approach is customer-first, identifying the needs of large, strategic customers in sectors like automotive, industrial, and energy, and then building tailored solutions to address those needs, says Sandeep Kumar, CEO, L&T Semiconductor Technologies

By Shrabona Ghosh
Starting a Business

He Left His Law Career to Start a Ghostwriting Business — Now He Charges Over $100,000 a Book. Here's What It Took to Get There.

Michael Levin taught creative writing to supplement his income. Then he did some math and went all in on a new business.

By Amanda Breen