The Bengaluru-based startup will use the raised capital to enhance technology, expand R&D, and scale operations in Asia and North America, focusing on partnerships with AI hardware and product companies.

Nurix AI, a cutting-edge AI startup founded by Myntra and Cultfit co-founder Mukesh Bansal, has secured USD 27.5 million in funding across seed and Series A rounds. This investment was co-led by General Catalyst and Accel with participation from Meraki Labs.

The capital injection will be used to enhance Nurix's technological foundation and scale its operations, particularly in Asia and North America. The startup aims to expand its research and development (R&D) capabilities and strengthen its market presence by fostering long-term partnerships with AI hardware and product companies.

Mukesh Bansal, the Founder and CEO of Nurix AI, said, "AI is at the inflection point with the promise of completely transforming how work happens in the enterprise. At Nurix, we envision a future where AI agents, guided by human expertise, handle a significant portion of tasks, driving unprecedented gains in productivity and quality. India has deep AI talent to be at the forefront of this transformation, and we are super excited to build India's leading AI team to drive this charter."

Established in 2024, Nurix AI specialises in building custom AI agents with advanced human-like voice and reasoning capabilities. The company focuses on transforming enterprise productivity and customer experiences through AI-native solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing workflows. With a strong emphasis on R&D, Nurix develops platforms for multi-modal agent deployment, combining AI technology with human oversight for scalable, personalised solutions.

The company's AI-led, human-augmented customer experience solutions enable enterprises to engage in more efficient, highly personalised conversations with their customers. By merging AI's strengths with human empathy and reliability, Nurix offers scalable interactions that enhance both productivity and customer satisfaction.

Subrata Mitra, Partner at Accel, stated, "AI is becoming a transformative force in enterprise operations. Nurix addresses the key challenge of integrating AI into existing workflows, balancing precision with human empathy. With GenAI accelerating AI adoption, India is set to become an even bigger player in the global services industry. We are excited to continue our journey with Mukesh, a visionary founder with a remarkable track record."

Deep Nishar, Partner at General Catalyst, added, "AI is rapidly reshaping enterprises, and Nurix's focus on delivering scalable, customised solutions makes it a vital partner for companies looking to leverage AI's full potential."