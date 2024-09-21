This fresh funding comes shortly after BBBS secured an INR 200 crore deal with the Indian Ministry of Defense in March for its indigenous anti-drone technology.

Defense sector startup Big Bang Boom Solutions (BBBS) has raised INR 250 crore in its latest funding round, marking a significant milestone in its journey to revolutionise India's defense capabilities.

The round was led by marquee investors, including Mumbai Angels Network, Vyom Family Office, SBI Startup Branch Chennai, Asquare Investing, and others. The investment facilitation was handled by Negen Wealth, according to a company statement.

Praveen Dwarakanath, CEO of BBBS, said, "Building a defense business requires patient capital. But expecting investors to have a 25-year horizon is a pipe dream. We therefore looked at the problem through a different lens. We decided to rotate the capital table eight times in 25 years, giving investors timely exits and an option to stay on. This can help build a company that can be a legacy brand and add real value. It is better to underprice a round than leave little on the table."

BBBS operates in core domains such as artificial intelligence (AI), electronic warfare, and nanotechnology. In addition to its domestic achievements, the company has recently expanded into the African market, participating in an Indian Ministry of Defense delegation to countries like Kenya, Algeria, Tanzania, and Mozambique.

"While R&D is in our DNA, and we will do what it takes to transform the landscape of Indian defense, we are clear that the timeline to monetization must go hand in hand with adequate creation of core intellectual property," Dr R Shivaraman, CTO of BBBS, said.

"Credit is also due to the government, DDP's flagship iDex initiative, and the Indian Armed Forces, who have envisioned the policies that have enabled this transformative growth," he added.

This fresh funding comes shortly after BBBS secured an INR 200 crore deal with the Indian Ministry of Defense in March for its indigenous anti-drone technology.