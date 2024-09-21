Get All Access for $5/mo

Big Bang Boom Secures INR 250 Cr Funding to Boost Defense Innovation This fresh funding comes shortly after BBBS secured an INR 200 crore deal with the Indian Ministry of Defense in March for its indigenous anti-drone technology.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Big Bang Boom Solutions

Defense sector startup Big Bang Boom Solutions (BBBS) has raised INR 250 crore in its latest funding round, marking a significant milestone in its journey to revolutionise India's defense capabilities.

The round was led by marquee investors, including Mumbai Angels Network, Vyom Family Office, SBI Startup Branch Chennai, Asquare Investing, and others. The investment facilitation was handled by Negen Wealth, according to a company statement.

Praveen Dwarakanath, CEO of BBBS, said, "Building a defense business requires patient capital. But expecting investors to have a 25-year horizon is a pipe dream. We therefore looked at the problem through a different lens. We decided to rotate the capital table eight times in 25 years, giving investors timely exits and an option to stay on. This can help build a company that can be a legacy brand and add real value. It is better to underprice a round than leave little on the table."

BBBS operates in core domains such as artificial intelligence (AI), electronic warfare, and nanotechnology. In addition to its domestic achievements, the company has recently expanded into the African market, participating in an Indian Ministry of Defense delegation to countries like Kenya, Algeria, Tanzania, and Mozambique.

"While R&D is in our DNA, and we will do what it takes to transform the landscape of Indian defense, we are clear that the timeline to monetization must go hand in hand with adequate creation of core intellectual property," Dr R Shivaraman, CTO of BBBS, said.

"Credit is also due to the government, DDP's flagship iDex initiative, and the Indian Armed Forces, who have envisioned the policies that have enabled this transformative growth," he added.

This fresh funding comes shortly after BBBS secured an INR 200 crore deal with the Indian Ministry of Defense in March for its indigenous anti-drone technology.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Capital A Launches INR 400 Cr Second Fund to Support High-Growth Startups in Manufacturing, Deeptech, and Climate

The firm plans to support 17-20 companies, with cheque sizes ranging from USD 750K to USD 1 million for initial investments and USD 2-3 million over the lifecycle of the startups.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

She Started a Creative Side Hustle That Made $100,000 in 10 Months — Now It Earns Up to $10 Million a Year: 'Find Your Niche'

Maura Duggan, founder and CEO of Fancypants Baking Co., transformed a long-time passion into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Social Media

Is Social Media Making You Less Social?

In a time when we seem more social, we are also lonely and disconnected.

By Kevin Kaminyar
News and Trends

3 Reasons Why Tupperware Party is Coming to an End

Failing to evolve is seeing Tupperware join WeWorks and Body Shop on the list of 2024 bankruptcies

By Paromita Gupta
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

How to Humanize AI Content: 3 Strategies for Authentic Engagement

Want to know why human-generated content gets 5.4 times more traffic than AI-generated material? Learn the game-changing strategies that can make your AI content feel more authentic and engaging.

By Ben Angel