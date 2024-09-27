With the raised funds, Qure.ai aims to expand in the US and global markets, advance AI models, enhance technology, and pursue strategic acquisitions to strengthen its healthcare AI offerings.

AI-driven healthcare startup Qure.ai has raised USD 65 million in its Series D funding round led by Lightspeed and 360 ONE Asset, with participation from other prominent investors such as Merck Global Health Innovation Fund and Kae Capital. Existing investors, including Novo Holdings, HealthQuad, and TeamFund, also participated in the round, reaffirming their confidence in the company's vision.

Qure.ai plans to utilise the fresh capital to accelerate its expansion into the United States and other global markets. The funds will also be directed towards advancing its foundational AI models and enhancing its technological base. Additionally, Qure.ai aims to leverage the investment to pursue strategic acquisitions of medtech companies that complement its current offerings, further solidifying its position in the healthcare AI sector.

Founded in 2016, Qure.ai specialises in deploying deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to improve healthcare access and equity across the globe. Its AI-driven solutions have been instrumental in the early detection and management of critical diseases such as Tuberculosis (TB), lung cancer, and stroke.

These solutions not only support clinicians in diagnosis but also contribute to advancements in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Qure.ai's technology is now deployed in over 90 countries, across more than 3,000 sites, offering efficient healthcare solutions to patients worldwide.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Qure.ai has established regional offices in New York, London, and Dubai, bolstering its global footprint. The company claims to boast 18 FDA-cleared indications and holds Class IIb certification under the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

Prashant Warier, Co-founder and CEO of Qure.ai, said, "AI helps to overcome healthcare bottlenecks, from imaging reporting backlogs and low screening uptakes to workforce resource constraints, not just in western societies like the US and Europe, but in developing nations too.

"We also collaborate with half of the top 20 Pharma and MedTech companies including AstraZeneca, Medtronic, and J&J, to accelerate early diagnosis and timely treatment of diseases. This Series D round is an exciting step forward in our journey and will propel us forward in our mission to reach a billion patients through our solutions," he added.

Dev Khare, Partner, Lightspeed, added, "With diagnostic specificity and sensitivity at levels rivalling radiologists and physicians, Qure is making quality healthcare accessible in the US and Europe as well as globally in Asia, Africa and Latin America."