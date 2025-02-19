Atlys Acquires Artionis UK to Enhance European Visa Services With this move, Atlys aims to simplify visa paperwork and provide faster services, with plans to expand into Germany and France soon.

Visa processing platform Atlys has strengthened its global presence by acquiring the UK subsidiary of visa service company Artionis in an all-cash deal.

This acquisition will help Atlys enhance its European technology and streamline visa processing for travelers in the UK.

Artionis UK, which specialises in UK-to-Russia visa services, has offices in London, Edinburgh, and Manchester. With this move, Atlys aims to simplify visa paperwork and provide faster services, with plans to expand into Germany and France soon.

Founded four years ago, Atlys focuses on making visa applications seamless through its advanced technology. The company claims its platform can reduce rejection rates and process visas in as little as 55 seconds. Travelers using Atlys take just 4-10 minutes to apply for visas across 150 destinations.

Atlys has already established itself in key global markets like the US, UAE, and the UK. To support its growth, the company has strengthened its leadership team across product, engineering, and marketing.

This acquisition follows Atlys' USD 20 million Series B funding round in September 2024, co-led by Peak XV Partners and Elevation Capital. With its latest expansion, Atlys is set to transform visa processing across Europe.
