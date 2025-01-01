Avataar Ventures
GenAI Startups Eye India's Next 500 Million Users with Real-World Use Cases
Founders and industry leaders of key startups said they are deploying AI beyond chatbots and content generation to solve mission-critical challenges in various sectors
Cybersecurity Leader SAFE Raises USD 70 Mn in Series C Funding
The company also introduced a major upgrade to its Cyber Risk Singularity platform — the world's first fully autonomous Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) solution powered by Agentic AI.
Chef Robotics Raises USD 43.1 Mn to Expand AI-Powered Robotic Food Automation
The Series A funding round comprises USD 20.6 million in equity and USD 22.5 million in equipment financing debt to scale its AI-powered meal assembly systems.
Avataar Ventures Leads USD 38 Mn Round for LambdaTest to Enhance AI-Driven QA Tools
With the fresh funding, LambdaTest plans to advance KaneAI, launching AI Native QA Agent-as-a-Service to transform software QA with AI-driven insights, scalable Test Cloud, and advanced HyperExecute automation.