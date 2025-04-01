Chef Robotics Raises USD 43.1 Mn to Expand AI-Powered Robotic Food Automation The Series A funding round comprises USD 20.6 million in equity and USD 22.5 million in equipment financing debt to scale its AI-powered meal assembly systems.

Rajat Bhageria, Founder and CEO of Chef Robotics

Chef Robotics, an AI-powered robotic systems provider for meal assembly, has secured USD 43.1 million in Series A funding.

The round includes USD 20.6 million in equity, led by Avataar Ventures, with participation from Construct Capital, Bloomberg Beta, Promus Ventures, and others. Additionally, USD 22.5 million in equipment financing debt was raised, allowing Chef to expand its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model without customers bearing upfront costs.

The funds will be utilised to scale production deployments, enhancing Chef's AI-driven automation capabilities. The company attributes its rapid growth to its data-driven AI engine, which refines its robotic systems through real-world meal assembly.

With over 44 million servings produced at brands like Amy's Kitchen and Sunbasket, Chef Robotics continues to optimise efficiency in the food industry.

"Robotics is really having a moment right now. The innovations in AI have unlocked the potential of Embodied AI for robotics. We believe we're in the pole position to scale, given all the real-world production training data we already have," said Rajat Bhageria, Founder and CEO of Chef Robotics.

Founded in 2019 by Bhageria, Chef Robotics specialises in AI-powered robotic solutions tailored for meal assembly. The company's offerings help food brands automate production with precision, reducing reliance on manual labor while increasing output and consistency. Its AI models continuously improve by analysing data from each meal assembled.

With this latest funding, Chef Robotics has raised a total of USD 65.6 million, including USD 26.75 million in equipment financing from Silicon Valley Bank. Looking ahead, the company aims to expand its AI-driven robotics platform, further scale deployments, and enhance its position as a leader in automated meal assembly solutions.
