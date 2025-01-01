Avendus
Mid-Market Maestro
The sweet spot for Gaja Capital lies in growth-stage and buyout deals.
Multiples Private Equity Leads INR 1000 Cr Funding in Shubham Housing
With the raised funds, the Gurugram-based platform aims to propel its growth trajectory, diversifying its product offerings and strengthening its national footprint.
Avendus Launches Future Leaders Fund III with a Target AUM of USD 350 Mn
The Mumbai-based fund plans to make 10–12 investments with an average allocation of INR 200–300 crore per investment, targeting sectors such as financial services, consumption, digital and technology, healthcare, and manufacturing.