You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Avendus has announced a strategic partnership with Mizuho Securities Co Ltd, marking a significant change in its shareholding and a new phase of growth for the financial services firm.

As part of the transaction, Redpoint Investments Pte Ltd., an affiliate of KKR, will sell its stake in Avendus to Mizuho Securities, a subsidiary of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Avendus Co founder and Executive Vice Chairman Ranu Vohra will also divest his shareholding and continue in his role until the completion of the deal, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals.

The firm said it will continue to be led by founders Gaurav Deepak and Kaushal Aggarwal along with its existing leadership team. Avendus will retain its brand and identity while gaining access to Mizuho's global network, institutional relationships, and scale. The partnership is expected to strengthen Avendus' international capabilities and support its long term growth plans.

Mizuho Financial Group is a global financial institution with around 65,000 employees and total assets of about USD 2 trillion, according to its FY25 H1 investor presentation. With a banking history of nearly 150 years, the group provides financial services across 33 countries through 828 offices in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. In Japan, Mizuho serves over 20 million retail clients and around 80 percent of listed companies, while continuing to expand its presence globally.

Yoshiro Hamamoto, President and CEO of Mizuho Securities, said, "Welcoming them as a strategic partner for our M&A platform in APAC, the Americas, and EMEA will enable us to better support our clients with diversified, advanced solutions that make the most of our global client base and finance capabilities."

Avendus, founded in 1999 and headquartered in Mumbai, is India's largest entrepreneur focused institutional financial services firm. It operates across investment banking, wealth management, institutional equities, and asset management, serving entrepreneurs, capital providers, family offices, and corporates in India and overseas.

Gaurav Deepak, Co-founder and CEO of Avendus Group, said, "As we build on the foundation we've laid over the last 26 years, we are delighted to announce a long term strategic partnership with Mizuho in our next phase of growth. Together, we look forward to bringing innovative capital solutions to the Indian ecosystem and creating deeper financial flows between India and Japan."