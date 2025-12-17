Avendus Announces Stake Sale to Mizuho Securities, KKR to Exit The partnership is expected to strengthen Avendus' international capabilities and support its long term growth plans.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

vecteezy

Avendus has announced a strategic partnership with Mizuho Securities Co Ltd, marking a significant change in its shareholding and a new phase of growth for the financial services firm.

As part of the transaction, Redpoint Investments Pte Ltd., an affiliate of KKR, will sell its stake in Avendus to Mizuho Securities, a subsidiary of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Avendus Co founder and Executive Vice Chairman Ranu Vohra will also divest his shareholding and continue in his role until the completion of the deal, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals.

The firm said it will continue to be led by founders Gaurav Deepak and Kaushal Aggarwal along with its existing leadership team. Avendus will retain its brand and identity while gaining access to Mizuho's global network, institutional relationships, and scale. The partnership is expected to strengthen Avendus' international capabilities and support its long term growth plans.

Mizuho Financial Group is a global financial institution with around 65,000 employees and total assets of about USD 2 trillion, according to its FY25 H1 investor presentation. With a banking history of nearly 150 years, the group provides financial services across 33 countries through 828 offices in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. In Japan, Mizuho serves over 20 million retail clients and around 80 percent of listed companies, while continuing to expand its presence globally.

Yoshiro Hamamoto, President and CEO of Mizuho Securities, said, "Welcoming them as a strategic partner for our M&A platform in APAC, the Americas, and EMEA will enable us to better support our clients with diversified, advanced solutions that make the most of our global client base and finance capabilities."

Avendus, founded in 1999 and headquartered in Mumbai, is India's largest entrepreneur focused institutional financial services firm. It operates across investment banking, wealth management, institutional equities, and asset management, serving entrepreneurs, capital providers, family offices, and corporates in India and overseas.

Gaurav Deepak, Co-founder and CEO of Avendus Group, said, "As we build on the foundation we've laid over the last 26 years, we are delighted to announce a long term strategic partnership with Mizuho in our next phase of growth. Together, we look forward to bringing innovative capital solutions to the Indian ecosystem and creating deeper financial flows between India and Japan."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae