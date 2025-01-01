Awign

Caret Capital Raises Over INR 160 Cr in 6 Months, Eyes INR 400 Cr for Sustainability-Focused Fund

Caret Capital is set to announce four investments: an electric 2-wheeler platform for gig workers, a battery lifecycle firm, a rural livestock feed distributor, and an AI-powered SaaS platform for tracking carbon emissions in supply chains.

By Entrepreneur Staff
This Week's Best Startup Funding: July 6–12

Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from July 6 to July 12.

Awign Secures USD 24.5 Mn from Mynavi Corporation for Business Growth

The raised funds will be used by Awign for working capital requirements, general operations, and business growth.

Capria Ventures Closes India Opportunity Fund at INR 153 Cr Post Awign Exit

In February 2023, Capria achieved the first close of its India Opportunity Fund at INR 75 crore (announced originally as Unitus Ventures India Opportunity Fund before Capria and Unitus joined forces to operate as a single brand, Capria, in September 2023).