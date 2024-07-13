Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from July 6 to July 12.

Dezerv: Founded in 2021 by Sahil Contractor, Sandeep Jethwani, and Vaibhav Porwal, the Mumbai-based wealth management startup offers portfolio management services to top-salaried and business individuals.

Funding Amount: INR 265 Crore

Investors: Premji Invest, Elevation Capital, Matrix Partners India, and Accel

Awign: Founded in 2016 by Annanya Sarthak, Gurpreet Singh, and Praveen Kumar, the Bengaluru-based HR IT startup helps enterprises run their businesses via outcome-based execution along with discovery, deployment, and payroll. It offers a range of services, from on-ground operations to digital tasks, focusing on flexible work opportunities and leveraging technology for efficiency.

Funding Amount: USD 24.5 Million

Investor: Mynavi Corporation

GOAT Brand Labs: Founded in 2021 by Rishi Vasudev and Rameswar Misra, the Bengaluru-based roll-up e-commerce startup invests in digitally native lifestyle companies (fashion, home, beauty, and personal care) and aggregates direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.

Funding Amount: USD 21 Million

Investors: BlackRock, Mayfield, NB Ventures

Immuneel Therapeutics: Founded by Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Siddhartha Mukherjee and Kush Parwar, Immuneel Therapeutics is a Bengaluru-based clinical-stage startup which is engaged in developing cell and gene therapies for cancer patients.

Funding Amount: INR 100 Crore

Investor: TAIBA Middle East FZ LLC

Circuit House Technologies: Founded in 2024 by Reddy and Kailash S, the Bengaluru-based Circuit House offers consumer electronic products. It claims to provide consumer goods associated with the connected devices segment.

Funding Amount: USD 4.3 Million

Investors: Stellaris Venture Partners, 3one4 Capital, Mamaearth co-founder Varun Alagh and Tracxn Co-founder Abhishek Goyal