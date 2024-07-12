The money raised will be put toward expanding teams across functional areas, advancing hardware and software R&D, and "launching India's next-generation consumer electronics brand in the coming months."

Circuit House Technologies, a consumer electronics manufacturer, announced that it has raised USD 4.3 million in a seed round led by Stellaris Venture Partners and 3one4 Capital.

Co-founders Abhishek Goyal of Tracxn and Varun Alagh of Mamaearth also participated in the round. This is the startup's first institutional funding.

The funds raised will be used to advance its research and development efforts on hardware and software, build teams across functions, and "launch India's next-generation consumer electronics brand in the coming months."

"At Circuit House, we believe that leveraging innovative technology and unique Indian consumer insights can help deliver a differentiated proposition. Our goal is to build the next-generation Indian consumer tech company, offering cutting-edge home entertainment products that spark excitement and joy," said Co-founder (Circuit House) Raghu Reddy, who is also the former Xiaomi India chief business officer (CBO).

Founded in 2024 by Reddy and Kailash S, Circuit House offers consumer electronic products. It claims to provide consumer goods associated with the connected devices segment. The platform focuses on the innovation of consumer technology, including android/android TV platforms.

According to the Bengaluru-based company, it will develop and sell consumer electronic products, starting with products in the home entertainment category that will be launched early next year.

"We see tremendous potential in Circuit House Technologies' approach to the consumer tech market. Raghu and Kailash bring unparalleled expertise and vision to the table, and their innovative strategies and leadership inspire great confidence. We are certain they will drive the company to new heights, achieving remarkable success in the industry," said Rahul Chowdhri, Partner, Stellaris Venture Partners.